After AK vs AK, Bhavesh Joshi is the top trend on piracy websites, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has hilarious reaction

A friend informed Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor that his 2018 flop, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, is trending on piracy website, presumably after the release of AK vs AK. Here’s how the actor reacted.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor appears in a cameo in AK vs AK.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had a hilarious response when a friend told him that his film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, is trending on piracy websites, presumably after the release of AK vs AK. The film features Harsh in a cameo appearance, and is also directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Harsh took to Instagram Stories to share a screengrab of a text conversation, which began with the friend saying, “Yo bro, guess what? Bhavesh Joshi is trending on all pirate websites.” Harsh asked, “How do you know?” The friend replied, “It’s available to download on Telegram and all other available pirated websites.” Harsh wrote back, “That’s amazing bro. Now I’m going to report you to the police brb.”

 

AK vs AK is a meta film in which actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap play exaggerated versions of their public personas. Bhavesh Joshi was a notorious box office flop, a point that Harsh makes In AK vs AK, when he says “Motwane f**ked me with Bhavesh.”

Also read: AK vs AK movie review: Anil Kapoor unleashes inner Chembur against Anurag Kashyap in inventive but inconsistent Netflix film

The line got Harsh into a bit of trouble, and he had to clarify in an Instagram post that the character he plays in AK vs AK -- although modelled on him -- isn’t actually him, but a ‘fictionalised exaggerated’ version of him.

Harsh wrote in his post, “#bhaveshjoshisuperhero is my favourite film out of the 3 I’ve so far been a part of ! Everyone that knows me knows I love it! Those lines that I improvised were just to have some fun and drag @motwayne into the mix and I thought it would be funny!”

