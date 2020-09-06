Sections
Home / Bollywood / After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19

Hours after Arjun Kapoor said that he is positive for the coronavirus, his girlfriend Malaika Arora has also tested positive for the virus and is quarantining at home.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have tested positive for Covid-19.

Malaika Arora has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining at home. Earlier on Sunday, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, had issued a statement that he had tested positive for the virus.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora confirmed the news to Times of India. Earlier in the day, Arjun issued a statement on Instagram about his Covid-positive status. “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun,” he wrote.

 

Malaika had recently returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer where she is a judge.



Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19. The family was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

In May, the house staff members of Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor had also tested positive for the disease. However, the producer and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, tested negative for the disease.

