Sections
Home / Bollywood / After Assam, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to Bihar flood relief: ‘It is now your turn’

After Assam, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to Bihar flood relief: ‘It is now your turn’

A day after donating to relief work in Assam, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced their donations for relief and rehabilitation work in Bihar which has been affected by floods.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas have donated to Bihar flood relief, a day after the couple made donations for flood relief work in Assam. She also encouraged people to donate and shared links of some organisations who are doing relief and rehabilitation work in the state.

“The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding,” the actor wrote, adding, “Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it’s your turn #BiharFloods.” She shared a couple of organisations that one can make donations to such as Goonj and Zomato Feeding India.

 

A total of 2.4 million people have been hit by flood across 11 of 38 districts in Bihar, with Darbhanga being the worst-affected. The flood affected districts are: Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria and Saran. With met department forecasting more rains, the situation is expected to further deteriorate in the entire northern belt - from Gopalganj to Katihar.



On Monday, the actor had written, “While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” wrote Priyanka in a tweet. “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA,” she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Little kitten bonds with its hooman in the most adorable fashion. Watch
Jul 28, 2020 12:51 IST
World Nature Conservation Day: Anushka shares throwback vacation pics
Jul 28, 2020 12:51 IST
Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra dance without any music. Watch
Jul 28, 2020 12:48 IST
Chhattisgarh High Court permits private schools to collect fee without any hike
Jul 28, 2020 12:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.