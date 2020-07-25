After dad Shatrughan Sinha’s praise for Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha talks about ‘bitter people’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who quit Twitter in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has said that she is happier for it. Sonakshi deactivated her Twitter account after she, and several other actors belonging to film families, were trolled.

She told India Today, “I am nobody to guide but I can speak from personal experience, being on social media for so long. I have kind of seen it grow into this monster that it has become today. I have always been a very positive person but then you never know how something can affect you. You wake up in the morning, open your handle and read a negative comment. At that moment you might just put it away but then it later comes out like you might snap at someone at work, or home.”

She continued, “So you never know how these things affect you and that is a very negative aspect to have in your life. So for me, the best way to stay away from it is to not be on it (social media). Ever since I have left Twitter, I have been happier. It is surprising and shocking how these things can bog you down without you even realising it.”

Commenting on the state on online discourse in recent weeks, Sonakshi added, “As we see even on social media that people have just started turning very bitter. When you start watching yourself for these emotions, accept them, understand them, but then overcome them. I think it is very important to strive for positivity, especially at a time like this. Having a positive mindset is important.”

At the centre of several online feuds is actor Kangana Ranaut, who was praised in a recent interview by Sonakshi’s father, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha. He had told Republic TV, “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery.”

