After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, ‘bigger, more influential Bollywood names to tumble out’ amid NCB probe: report

Bigger and more influential names will soon tumble out amid the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation into the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood. So far, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the NCB for questioning.

The actors names came up in the NCB’s investigation of Rhea Chakraborty’s connections to drug suppliers. Rhea was initially being investigated in connection with her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

According to Republic, sources have said that the upcoming phase of the investigation is expected to last a month, and will involve a few of the ‘biggest names in Bollywood’. Over the weekend, it was reported that a former Dharma Productions employee being questioned in the case was forced to implicate Karan Johar, in exchange of immunity. The NCB denied the charge.

In a statement last week, Karan had distanced himself from Kshitij Prasad, explaining how he did not know him personally. He had added that Kshitij had only briefly been employed by Karan’s Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Dharma Productions, in 2019.

“The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrested after questioning. No fresh summon has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people,” Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

