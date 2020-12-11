Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / After deleting tweet on farmers’ protest, Dharmendra says ‘extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers’

After deleting tweet on farmers’ protest, Dharmendra says ‘extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers’

Dharmendra said that he is extremely pained to see the suffering of the protesting farmers and urged the government to find a solution to their concerns at the earliest.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dharmendra expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers.

After deleting his earlier tweet in support of the farmers’ protest, veteran actor Dharmendra has now expressed solidarity with his ‘farmer brothers’ yet again. The 85-year-old actor took to Twitter to urge the government to ‘do something fast’. Farmers across the country have been staging a massive protest against the government’s new agriculture laws, which they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

“I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself looking glum.

 

Last week, Dharmendra put out a tweet urging the government to resolve the farmers’ protest soon, citing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the capital. “Sarkar se prarthna hai… kisaan bhaiyon ki problems ka koi hall jaldi tlaash kar leen… Corona ke cases Delhi mein badhte jaa rahe hai (I request the government... please quickly find a solution to the farmers’ problems... the number of corona cases are on the rise in Delhi)… it is painful,” he had written. However, he then deleted it.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, says they’re ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protest

When a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet and wondered why it was taken down, Dharmendra replied, “Aap ke Aise hi comments se dukhi ho kar apna tweet delete kar diya tha ..ji bhar ke gaali de leejiye Aap ki khushi mein khush hoon main..Haan ..Apne Kissan bhaiyon Ke liye ..bahut dukhi hoon ..Sarkaar ko jadldi koi hall tlaash kar Leena chahie. Hamari kisi ki koi sunwai nehin (I felt sad because of comments like these, and hence deleted my tweet. You can abuse me to your heart’s content, I am happy that you are happy. I am sad for my farmer brothers. The government should find a solution fast, nobody is listening to us).”

Dharmendra will be seen next in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2, which will feature three generations of the Deols - Dharmendra, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Sunny’s son Karan Deol. The film will release on Diwali 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi

latest news

Bihar youth killed in road rage after marriage party attacked by armed miscreants
by Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Banksy confirms he created Sneezing Granny artwork on Bristol house
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region: CDS Bipin Rawat
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Nine months into the pandemic, rethink those bad habits — again
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.