After deleting tweet on farmers’ protest, Dharmendra says ‘extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers’

After deleting his earlier tweet in support of the farmers’ protest, veteran actor Dharmendra has now expressed solidarity with his ‘farmer brothers’ yet again. The 85-year-old actor took to Twitter to urge the government to ‘do something fast’. Farmers across the country have been staging a massive protest against the government’s new agriculture laws, which they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

“I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself looking glum.

Last week, Dharmendra put out a tweet urging the government to resolve the farmers’ protest soon, citing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the capital. “Sarkar se prarthna hai… kisaan bhaiyon ki problems ka koi hall jaldi tlaash kar leen… Corona ke cases Delhi mein badhte jaa rahe hai (I request the government... please quickly find a solution to the farmers’ problems... the number of corona cases are on the rise in Delhi)… it is painful,” he had written. However, he then deleted it.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, says they’re ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protest

When a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet and wondered why it was taken down, Dharmendra replied, “Aap ke Aise hi comments se dukhi ho kar apna tweet delete kar diya tha ..ji bhar ke gaali de leejiye Aap ki khushi mein khush hoon main..Haan ..Apne Kissan bhaiyon Ke liye ..bahut dukhi hoon ..Sarkaar ko jadldi koi hall tlaash kar Leena chahie. Hamari kisi ki koi sunwai nehin (I felt sad because of comments like these, and hence deleted my tweet. You can abuse me to your heart’s content, I am happy that you are happy. I am sad for my farmer brothers. The government should find a solution fast, nobody is listening to us).”

Dharmendra will be seen next in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2, which will feature three generations of the Deols - Dharmendra, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Sunny’s son Karan Deol. The film will release on Diwali 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more