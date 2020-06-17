After gaining Instagram followers, Kangana Ranaut’s team slams article calling her comments on Sushant Singh Rajput a PR stunt

After reportedly gaining millions of Instagram followers after her comments on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut’s publicity team has slammed a report calling her statements a PR stunt. In a new social media post, Kangana’s team singled out an opinion piece and denied its allegations.

“If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following. Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda,” the statement read.

Earlier, Kangana had slammed the gatekeepers of Bollywood, including the media, and accused them of creating a negative narrative around Sushant. In an almost two-minute long video, Kangana said that the actor didn’t get his due, despite his intelligence, a series of strong performances, and box office success. Rejecting the ‘parallel narrative’ that is being woven around Sushant’s lack of mental fortitude, Kangana said in Hindi, “How can a person who’d scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why wasn’t his debut performance in Kai Po Che acknowledged?” Kangana asked. Listing his string of successful films, she continued, “Why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?”

Kangana then steered the speech towards herself, and pointed fingers at the ‘lapdog journalists’ who’d been writing ‘blind items’ against Sushant and making him out to be an uncontrollable actor. “Why have these people not acknowledged my work, and the superhit films I’ve directed?” Kangana asked. She has so far co-directed just one film, the period epic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Kangana has gained close to two million followers in recent days, while others such as Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have lost followers.

Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others. The actor’s last film will be Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault in our Stars.

