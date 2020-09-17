After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘soft porn star’ barb, celebs show support for Urmila Matondkar: ‘Class does not rave and rant’

Actor Urmila Matondkar is receiving support from her industry colleagues after Kangana Ranaut’s harsh attack on her on Wednesday. Kangana had called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ in an interview.

Actor Swara Bhasker tweeted words of appreciation for Urmila. “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar.” Urmila commented on his post, thanking him. Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT.”

Speaking to Times Now, Kangana said Urmila wasn’t known for her acting. “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?,” Kangana said.

Urmila had said in an interview with India Today on Tuesday that Kangana should look inside her own backyard before slamming other states for a drug problem. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state.”

In a fresh interview to India Today, Urmila called for Kangana to release the names of all Bollywood drug mafia. “Where are the names? I would like Kangana to actually come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people. Let’s have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl,” Urmila said.

