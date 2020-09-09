After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor stand in solidarity to ‘smash the patriarchy’

Many Bollywood celebrities shared a message on patriarchy, originally seen on the t-shirt worn by Rhea Chakraborty on the day of her arrest.

Several Bollywood personalities on Tuesday demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote on smashing the “patriarchy” and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea. This comes briefly after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the t-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau. “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you,” the quote read.

Kareena Kapoor shared it as an Instagram story.

While celebrities like Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi only posted the quote on social media, others like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Madan and musician Ankur Tewari complimented it with “#JusticeForRhea.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files complaint against Susan Walker for ‘professional misconduct’

Actor Sonam Kapoor on the other hand, penned down a quote on “witch hunt” by American novelist Walter Kirn. “Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted. Walter Kirn,” she wrote in the caption.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Follow @htshowbiz for more