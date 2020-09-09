Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor stand in solidarity to ‘smash the patriarchy’

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor stand in solidarity to ‘smash the patriarchy’

A large number of Bollywood celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi among many others posted a message on patriarchy after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 07:53 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi, Asian News International New Delhi

Many Bollywood celebrities shared a message on patriarchy, originally seen on the t-shirt worn by Rhea Chakraborty on the day of her arrest.

Several Bollywood personalities on Tuesday demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote on smashing the “patriarchy” and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea. This comes briefly after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the t-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau. “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you,” the quote read.

 

 



 

 

 

Kareena Kapoor shared it as an Instagram story.

 

While celebrities like Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi only posted the quote on social media, others like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Madan and musician Ankur Tewari complimented it with “#JusticeForRhea.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files complaint against Susan Walker for ‘professional misconduct’

Actor Sonam Kapoor on the other hand, penned down a quote on “witch hunt” by American novelist Walter Kirn. “Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted. Walter Kirn,” she wrote in the caption.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
Sep 09, 2020 05:11 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 09, 2020 01:05 IST
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
Sep 09, 2020 04:00 IST
‘Only way to overcome GST crisis is to borrow money’: Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
Sep 09, 2020 06:17 IST

latest news

No high-speed internet for J-K; only Ganderbal, Udhampur districts to continue getting 4G till Sept-end
Sep 09, 2020 07:59 IST
Rhea’s father on rejection of her bail plea: ‘I should die’
Sep 09, 2020 07:52 IST
Newlywed couple shot dead by woman’s family in Uttarakhand
Sep 09, 2020 07:51 IST
Sushant’s sister shares own version of ‘let’s smash patriarchy’
Sep 09, 2020 07:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.