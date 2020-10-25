After Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from cancer, Sonu Sood awaits his arrival on Prithviraj sets

After Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood has also expressed his happiness for Sanjay Dutt , who recently announced that he has ‘come out victorious’ months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Sonu said that he is awaiting Sanjay’s arrival on the sets of their film, Prithviraj.

Reacting to Sanjay’s announcement, Sonu wrote on Twitter, “Love you Baba.. I am waiting for you on our sets. #prithviraj.”

Earlier, Akshay had reacted to Sanjay’s note, saying, “Best news! So good to hear this baba. Looking forward to seeing you on set real soon.”

Sanjay plays a prominent role in Prithviraj, to be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film has Akshay in the title role with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar making her Bollywood debut as Sanyogita.

Sanjay shared the news of his recovery on his twins, Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday. He took to Twitter to share a statement about his health and expressed gratitude as he revealed that he has recovered from his illness.

He began the note by stating how “difficult” the past weeks had been for him and his family. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family,” his statement read.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor went on to thank his fans, family, and friends for the “unwavering faith and support,” that they have extended towards the actor. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time,” he said.

“Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added. He ended the note by extending gratitude towards his doctor Dr Sewanti and the medical staff at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

After being hospitalised for two days due to breathlessness, Sanjay had earlier in August announced that he is taking a break from work due to his health conditions. Following the announcement, his wife, Maanayata, released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not “fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours.”

