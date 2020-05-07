After Shah Rukh, Paulo Coelho showers love on Sanjay Mishra for Kaamyaab, says ‘I was moved to tears’

After thanking Shah Rukh Khan for producing Sanjay Mishra’s Kaamyaab, acclaimed author Paulo Coelho has now showered praises on the actor who features in the film alongside Deepak Dobriyal.

The writer tweeted, “@imsanjaimishra congratulations for your great performance in #Kaamyaab . I was moved to tears.” Sanjay was overwhelmed with the response and he wrote, “If my father would have been alive today, he would have felt very happy, reading these words you have written for me, but I told my mother, & my film unit, & my director & screenwriter #HardikMehta all are glad, thank you @paulocoelho Folded handsCherry blossom Flag of IndiaFlag of Brazil take care of ur health , Stay safe.” Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab focusses on the struggles of ‘extras’ or side actors in Indian cinema.

Paulo had tweeted a day earlier, “The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art,” Coelho wrote in his tweet. Favio allegedly committed suicide on May 4 and left a letter addressed to his family in which he talked about throwing away 85 years of his life for the country.

SRK Replying to his tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy.”

Talking about getting support form Shah Rukh, Sanjay had said in an interview, “The budget of Kaamyaab is lower than the cost of vanity vans parked on the sets of big budget films. Shah Rukh lives in people’s hearts and the level of energy he brings to the table is unrivaled.”

