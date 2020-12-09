Sections
Home / Bollywood / After slamming Kangana Ranaut, Mika Singh urges farmers to ignore those ‘creating unnecessary problems’

After slamming Kangana Ranaut, Mika Singh urges farmers to ignore those ‘creating unnecessary problems’

After his comments against Kangana Ranaut, singer Mika Singh has urged protesting farmers to remain focused and to not be distracted by those ‘creating unnecessary problems’ to give the cause a bad name.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 07:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Mika Singh is one of the several Punjabi celebrities who’ve voiced support for the farmers’ cause.

Singer Mika Singh has called for the peaceful farmers’ protest to continue, without being derailed by mischievous elements. Mika recently attacked actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments against the protests, which are unfolding at the Delhi border.

In a tweet, Mika wrote on Wednesday, “I Have Again request to all My #farmer brothers .. SHANTI BANAKE RAKHO (keep calm) NO NEED TO USE BAD WORDS / AARGUMENTS OR SHOUTING .. SOME PEOPLE ARE CREATING UNNECESSARY PROBLEMS JUST TO GiVE BAD MESSAGE. SO GUYS PLEASE KEEP CALM AND RELAXE. THANXXX.”

 

Previously Mika had urged protestors to ignore Kangana, whom he called a ‘crazy’ person, driven by ulterior motives. He’d tweeted, “I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet.”

Mika had said that it is easy to pretend to be a ‘sherni’ on social media, and that Kangana should consider helping feed the needy instead. Earlier, Mika had written in a tweet that although he considered himself to be a fan of Kangana’s, he was against her comments against an elderly lady who was involved with the protests. Kangana’s comments were roundly criticised by Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and a host of Punjabi celebrities such as Ammy Virk and others. She deleted the tweet.

Also read: ‘Ignore Kangana Ranaut, she is crazy’: Mika Singh slams her for picking on ‘soft targets’ like Karan Johar, warns ‘puttar iss taraf mat aao’

Several actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and others have voiced their support for the farmers’ right to peacefully protest. There has been no headway in their negotiations with the Centre, over three agricultural laws they say will hurt their incomes and benefit large corporations.

