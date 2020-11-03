Ahead of Chhalaang, Rajkummar Rao reveals his nickname from school days. Watch

Actor Rajkummar Rao has revealed that his PT teacher in school used to call him Roger and added that it was also his favourite subject as there was no homework involved. As he gears up for the direct-to-digital release of Chhalaang, Rajkummar has shared a video on Twitter.

He tweeted, “My favourite teacher in school was my PT teacher... aur kyun, yeh bhi sun lo aur dekh bhi lena Watch now.”

The video opens with Rajlkummar talking to the camera and saying, “PT (physical training) has been my favourite subject and the PT teacher was my favourite teacher since childhood and the main reason for my choice was that he did not give any homework. Also, there is no punishment in this subject. Students are asked to stand outside the classroom when punished in other classes. Now, PT is taught in open grounds, where will you send the kids as punishment, outside the school?”

Revealing his childhood nickname, Rajkummar further said, “The most memorable thing about these classes were that we all had nicknames. Dinesh in my class was called Dhyanchand, Mike became Milkha Singh and Vishal was Vishwanathan. I was either Raju, my pet name, or Roger. Roger Binny. He had an entire sports team in the class. In fact, there was a point when I’d not react to ‘Raj’ but promptly said ‘yes’ to Roger.”

“No matter how much I laugh remembering those days, I really miss him. I know he was the one who taught us to stay healthy and fit. I recently met my PT teacher and he told me: ‘You are doing nice in life, very good. But why did you change your name, Roger?’,” the actor added and then went on to introduce his upcoming film Chhalaang where he essays the role of a PT teacher.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is set to land online on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar and has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg.

Chhalaang stars Rajkummar alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna. Apart from Chhalaang, Rajkummar also has Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer Ludo which is set for a digital release soon.

