Ahead of IForIndia charity concert, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share a special message

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will be join many from Bollywood and take part in the IForIndia charity concert for Covid-19 pandemic. Kareena shared a new picture with a message.

She wrote: “India’s biggest fundraising concert - #IForIndia, a concert for our times. Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. Tune in. Donate now. Do your bit. Link in bio. #SocialForGood 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india “ - @kareenakapoorkhan”

Organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the concert aims to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. It will see the participation of a host of celebrities including Nick, Joe and Kevin of The Jonas Brothers, actor Priyanka Chopra and actor Sophie Turner. Aamir Khan,Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan will represent Bollywood while Hollywood stars Will Smith and Kate Bosworth will also join the concert with Bryan Adams.

Karan had tweeted and said, ““#IFORINDIA, the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @GiveIndiaTune in - http://Facebook.com/facebookappindia Donate now - https://fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser Do your bit. #SocialForGood.”

There was a message along with the tweet which read: “Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home. And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times.”

