Ahead of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai turning 10, director Milan Luthria revisits Ajay Devgn film, shares trivia

Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai completes 10 years today. Ahead of it, director Milan Luthria shared some trivia about the film.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai starred Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai in major roles.

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai completes 10 years. Ahead of that, director Milan Luthria went on a nostalgia trip about the film. He has also been sharing trivia from the film on social media.

He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “#OUATIMTrivia One of the most cherished calls I received after release was from Yash Chopra who got my number from a common friend. The veteran complimented me profusely which I found uncanny because the film was a tribute to his kind of cinema #1DaysToGo #OnceUponATimeInMumbaai.”

 

 



He recalled how the composition for the three hit songs from the film came through. Milan said: “OUATIMTrivia The three big songs of the film, ‘Tum Jo Aaye’, ‘Pee Loon’, and ‘Parda’ were composed in the very first sitting with composer @ipritamofficial followed by lyrics by @Irshad_Kamil #2DaysToGo #OnceUponATimeInMumbaai.”

 

Two days back, he had recalled how both his producers--mother and daughter duo Shobha and Ekta Kapoor-- never interfered with the film. “#OUATIMTrivia Both my rocking producers Shobha and @ektarkapoor put everything into the film, but never visited the film’s set. Always grateful Thumbs up #3DaysToGo #OnceUponATimeInMumbaai.”

Also read: Vidyut Jammwal on being asked about competition in Bollywood: ‘I am top action star in the world, I find these questions a bit weird’

Milan spoke about the misgiving actor Randeep Hooda had about his character, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Agnel Wilson in the film. He said: “#OUATIMTrivia @RandeepHooda declined the role of Agnel Wilson thrice, concerned about how his character would pan out in a multistarrer. I promised him that it would be a role he would not regret doing. #4DaysToGo #OnceUponATimeInMumbai.”

The film starring Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, Randeep, Kangana and Ajay in prominent roles, was loosely based on the lives of Mumbai underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. The film’s success led to its sequel, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

