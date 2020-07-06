Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer, fans make it a top trend; Sanjana Sanghi says ‘I can feel y’all and him are with us’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is a bundle of nerves as she waits for the first trailer of her debut an Sushant Sight Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. Looks like Sushant’s millions of fans too are waiting with bated breath.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sanjana wrote: “Nobody told me this is what pre-trailer jitters can feel like!!! Stomach’s rumbling and raoring. I can feel y’all and him are with us.” Fans of Sushant ensured that #DilBecharaTrailer trended early on Monday. Fans wrote in anticipation - one user said: “Today Entire india is Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fan. I think #DilBecharaTrailer Will break mony Youtube Records today. Lets see what happen.” Another person wrote: “Now it’s time to show support #DilBecharaTrailer”

Another die-hard fan of Sushant wrote: “#DilBecharaTrailer is releasing today. Guys let’s make this video the most liked and viewed video ever. Let’s Show Our Love for @itsSSR.”

Before the trailer of Dil Bechara’s launch on Monday, Sanjana unveiled a new poster of the movie on Sunday. The romantic drama’s new poster also announced the trailer launch.

The poster features Sushant riding a bike while Sanjana is seen riding pillion with her arms around him and head resting on his shoulders. “This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike. The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow,” the 23-year-old actor captioned the post.

The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in the hearts of millions of movie enthusiasts as it is the final movie of Kai Po Che actor who died by suicide on June 14. Dil Bechara will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant’s love for cinema.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to coronavirus crisis.

