AIIMS forensic report finds no trace of organic poison in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: report

The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) forensic report has found no traces of organic poison in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, according to a new report. The forensic report also highlighted lapses in the autopsy conducted by Cooper hospital.

A five-member panel of AIIMS, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, is still studying the Cooper hospital report. This panel was constituted in August on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sources told Times Now that the AIIMS forensic report found no traces of organic poison in Sushant’s body. The report states that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to investigate the case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code - abetment to suicide.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Though the Mumbai Police ruled it as a case of suicide, his family suspected that it could be murder as well. The CBI said in a statement on Monday that it was covering all angles and ‘no aspect has been ruled out as of date’.

Dr Sudhir Gupta recently told ANI, “AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive.”

Earlier this month, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde sought the formation of a new medical board to ‘keep the investigations impartial and free from inference’. “The agencies are being pressurised to reach a pre-determined result for obvious reasons in view of upcoming Bihar elections,” he claimed.

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea in July. She was arrested on September 8 and is currently lodged in Byculla jail for procuring drugs.

