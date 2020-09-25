AIIMS panel chief on claims of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer that actor was strangulated: ‘Can’t make opinion by seeing marks’

The panel chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has dismissed claims by the actor’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh. The lawyer had claimed to have been told by a member of the AIIMS team that Sushant was strangled.

“Can’t make an opinion by seeing marks,” the AIIMS panel chief Sudhir Gupta said, according to Times Now. No conclusions have been drawn so far, and the team has asked for patience. Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, after the Mumbai Police in its initial probe concluded that the actor had died by suicide.

Dr Gupta said, “No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It’s difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation.”

Sushant’s father has filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds. Lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier in the day expressed frustration at the delay in the charges against Rhea to be changed from abetment to murder.

He’d written in a tweet, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.” The tweet was also shared by the actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, “We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth?”

Rhea is currently in judicial custody at Byculla Jail, after she was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant. The drugs angle in the case was uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate, which found evidence tying Rhea and her brother Showik to the purchase of drugs, while investigating their financial activities.

The Bombay High Court will conduct a hearing on the bail requests made by Rhea and Showik on September 29, according to news agency ANI.

