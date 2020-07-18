Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya moved to Nanavati Hospital over coronavirus concerns, Himanshi Khurana tests negative for virus

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati Hospital while Himanshi Khurana tested negative.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital over Covid-19 concerns

Late on Friday, came the news that actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have also been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Mother and daughter were in self-quarantine after having tested positive for the coronavirus. As per sources, both of them have developed breathlessness.

Himanshi Khurana tests negative for Covid-19

Bigg Boss 13 participant and model Himanshi Khurana has tested negative for Covid-19. She had got herself tested earlier this week after feeling unwell for a couple of days. The model and her manager tweeted about her results.

Ankita Lokhande approaches Ekta Kapoor to make Pavitra Rishta 2 as tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: report

According to a new report, actor Ankita Lokhande has requested producer Ekta Kapoor to script and produce a second season of Pavitra Rishta as a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur disagreed with director R Balki over his statement on finding better actors than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Kapur added that he had worked with a host of theatre actors in the past and made an indirect reference to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting abilities too.

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to star in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, will be Netflix’s most expensive film ever made

The Russo Brothers, who recently saw success on Netflix with Extraction, will return to direction with The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, in the lead. It will be Netflix most expensive film ever made with a budget of $200 million.

