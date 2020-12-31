Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as they capture Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya make music

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as they capture Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya make music

Amitabh Bachchan has shared candid pictures from his recording session with granddaughter Aaradhya, which also had her parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in attendance.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:07 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan in a recording room.

Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to take a break from work even as his industry colleagues flock to distant locations for holidays. The 78-year-old is currently making music with none other than his 9-year-old granddaughter, Aaradhya. The actor has shared pictures from their recording session.

Taking to Twitter to share a family picture from a recording room, Amitabh wrote, “T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family ..” The picture showed Amitabh and Aaradhya sitting on a couch. Her mother Aishwarya Rai was seen talking to her, as if briefing her about the process. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was standing between them.

 

The picture was enough to make their fans curious about the upcoming project. A fan tweeted, “Your songs are always the best and with family with Abhishek and Aaradhiya. I hope you share your work with us.” Another said, “Eagerly waiting to hear the video in the making with your family.”



He also shared a selfie with Aaradhya and captioned it, “... when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music.” The duo can be seen smiling for the camera as Amitabh flashed a victory sign. Aaradya was also seen wearing headphones and had a mic in front of her.

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya in a recording room.

Also read: Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra join the Bollywood brigade in the Maldives. See pics

Amitabh’s fans were overjoyed to see both of them together. A fan wrote, “This picture is so adorable.” Another commented, “It’s gonna be a lifetime memory for her sir.” He shared more pictures on his blog.

A few months ago, all four of them were admitted to the Nanavati hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They have since recovered.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
by Prasun Sonwalkar and Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Gujarat: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today
by Rhythma Kaul
3-match Australia-India women’s ODI cricket series postponed
by Associated Press
Sedition case against SDPI activists shouting Pro-Pak slogans in Karnataka
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.