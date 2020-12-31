Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as they capture Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya make music

Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to take a break from work even as his industry colleagues flock to distant locations for holidays. The 78-year-old is currently making music with none other than his 9-year-old granddaughter, Aaradhya. The actor has shared pictures from their recording session.

Taking to Twitter to share a family picture from a recording room, Amitabh wrote, “T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family ..” The picture showed Amitabh and Aaradhya sitting on a couch. Her mother Aishwarya Rai was seen talking to her, as if briefing her about the process. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was standing between them.

The picture was enough to make their fans curious about the upcoming project. A fan tweeted, “Your songs are always the best and with family with Abhishek and Aaradhiya. I hope you share your work with us.” Another said, “Eagerly waiting to hear the video in the making with your family.”

He also shared a selfie with Aaradhya and captioned it, “... when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music.” The duo can be seen smiling for the camera as Amitabh flashed a victory sign. Aaradya was also seen wearing headphones and had a mic in front of her.

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya in a recording room.

Amitabh’s fans were overjoyed to see both of them together. A fan wrote, “This picture is so adorable.” Another commented, “It’s gonna be a lifetime memory for her sir.” He shared more pictures on his blog.

A few months ago, all four of them were admitted to the Nanavati hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They have since recovered.

