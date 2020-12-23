Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts pic with mother Vrinda and Aaradhya on her parents’ 51st anniversary, see here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts pic with mother Vrinda and Aaradhya on her parents’ 51st anniversary, see here

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda on the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary. See here.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 07:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mother and father, late Krishnaraj Rai.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her parents on their 51st wedding anniversary. The picture also included her mother Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya. Her dad Krishnaraj passed away in 2017.

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote: “MINEHappy Anniversary Mommyyy-Doddaaa n Daddyyy- Ajjaaa LOVE YOUUUUU.” The picture showed the trio posing next to a picture of her late father.

 

Aishwarya never misses special family occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. On November 20, on her dad’s birth anniversary, she had posed another picture of his and had written: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” She had a similar message on her dad’s death anniversary in March, too.

Aishwarya’s father, who was an army biologist, died in 2017 at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. At the time of his death, Amitabh had taken to his blog to write: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it. Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

