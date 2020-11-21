Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her dad on his birth anniversary, calls him her ‘guardian angel’. See pic

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to remember her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. She called him her ‘guardian angel’.

Sharing a picture of her father, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his late father-in-law and wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.”

In 2017, Krishnaraj died at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, reportedly after struggling with cancer for many years. He was an army biologist by profession. That year, the Bachchans had cancelled all celebrations in their household as a mark of respect. On his death anniversary in March this year, Aishwarya had again called her late father, her guardian angel. She had written: ““LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND. Our Guardian Angel Alllllways.”

Aishwarya is very particular about special days like birthdays and anniversaries. Just a couple of days back, she celebrated her daughter Aaradhya’s ninth birthday. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, they did not throw a lavish party, like they usually do.

Sharing a picture with her daughter, Aishwarya had written: “HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life Love, Love LOVE YOU.”

This year, the Bachchans did not host their annual Diwali party too. The reasons were the pandemic and the death of Ritu Nanda, the mother-in-law of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Confirming it, Abhishek had told Spotboye in an interview: “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream.”

