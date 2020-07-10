Aishwarya Rai comes out in support of Abhishek’s web series Breathe, Jaaved Jaaferi thanks all for tributes for dad Jagdeep

Sections
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Aishwarya Rai was full of praise for husband Abhishek Bachchan and wished him luck with his latest web series, Breathe. Jaaved Jaaferi thanked all for their good wishes for his late father, actor Jagdeep.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe got support from wife Aishwarya Rai. Jaaved Jaaferi thanked all for good wishes after Jagdeep's death.

Jaaved Jaaferi on father Jagdeep: ‘He gave 70 years to Bollywood, that love is being reflected today’

Popular film actor and TV show host Jaaved Jaaferi thanked all for their good wishes on the passing away of his father, veteran actor Jagdeep. Speaking to media about the funeral on Thursday, the actor said that his late father had given 70 years to the industry and the love is being reflected now.

Old Guard star Charlize Theron reveals what she’d advise her ‘self-involved’ younger self

Actor Charlize Theron scoffs at the idea that women can’t (or don’t want to) direct action films. She should know. It was a woman who directed her to annihilate innumerable villains in the upcoming Netflix film, The Old Guard. The star speaks her mind in an exclusive interview.

Sangeeta Bijlani cuts her birthday cake with salon employees in PPE suits. Watch video



Former actor and model Sangeeta Bijlani had an unusual birthday celebration at a Mumbai salon as she cut a cake while at the salon, and the employees, all in PPE suits, deciding to sing for her.



‘Shine on baby’: Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan good luck for Breathe Into The Shadows

Actor Aishwarya Rai came out in support of husband Abhishek Bachchan’s latest effort, the web series called Breathe. It stars Abhishek as a desperate father, looking for his abducted daughter, who is, in turn, sucked into violence.

Dharmendra pays tribute to Jagdeep: ‘Till film industry exists, Soorma Bhopali will be remembered’

Veteran actor Dharmendra was full of nostalgia as he remembered his long and fruitful association with late actor Jagdeep, who died on Wednesday, at his Mumbai home. Dharmendra recalled how Jagdeep was a very gifted actor and how comedy was a tougher genre than tragedy.

