Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya says ‘dhanyavaad Miss’ to her Hindi teacher in this video from her online class. Watch

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is making the best use of her online classes. A video, which is being shared by the family’s many social media fanpages, shows Aaradhya working hard at her education even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, Aaradhya is seen in a Zoom class with her teacher. She is heard reciting a story about a dog and upon finishing, she politely says, “Dhanyavaad Miss” to her teacher. Aaradhya is seen dressed in her school uniform--a practise employed by many teachers to give the students a sense that they are still part of the school--with her hair held back by a hair band and a pony tail on one side.

Aaradhya has reason to celebrate as she finally has all her family members by her side. On Saturday, Abhishek--the last family member to recover from Covid-19--finally came back home. Earlier in July, Abhishek, Amitabh, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had all tested positive for the coronavirus. While Abhishek and Amitabh got admitted to the hospital right away, Aishwarya and Aaradhya decided to stay in home quarantine.

However, when Aishwarya’s health deteriorated, they too, were taken to the hospital and discharged a week later. Amitabh had written that he was happy about Aishwarya and Aaradhya going back home. In a post on official blog, the Bollywood veteran said that he became emotional when Aaradhya told him that he would be “back home soon”. “They go home, the little one and Bahurani... and the tears flow out... the little one embraces and tells me not to cry... ‘You’ll be home soon’, she assures... I must believe her,” he said.

Amitabh was also discharged last month and finally Abhishek was allowed to go home on Saturday. “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!,” he wrote in a tweet.

