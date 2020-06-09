Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike Ammuzz Amrutha wins over internet, recreates actor’s look from Iruvar. See pics, videos

Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sure has her share of doppelgangers. After Manasi Naik and Mahlagha Jaberi, who shot to fame for their resemblance to Aishwarya, internet has found one more lookalike of the actor in Ammuzz Amrutha. With an impressive following on TikTok and Instagram, Amrutha often recreates Aishwarya’s iconic scenes, mostly from her south Indian films.

However, Amrutha is not limiting herself to only Aishwarya’s films and also posts videos of her mimicking popular songs from the South. Amrutha has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 186000 followers on Instagram.

One of her videos show her posing like Aishwarya with the song Narumugaye from the actor’s film Iruvar playing in the background. The 1997 film was directed by Mani Ratnam. Her Instagram page suggests Amrutha is a model who is occasionally seen in advertisements for ethnic wear.

Amrutha seems to be have joined the likes of Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi and Marathi actor Manasi Naik, both known for their resemblance with Aishwarya. While Mahlagha has an impressive fan following of 2.7 million on Instagram, Manasi has 4 million followers on TikTok. A report in Mensxp even claims Mahlagha was named the world’s most beautiful woman after a poll.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. Since the shooting of the film was halted due to lockdown, it will now reportedly be completed in one long schedule in order to not miss its release date.

A report in Mid-Day had quoted Shiva Anand, executive producer, Madras Talkies, as saying, “Like everybody else in the industry, we are waiting for the shoot to resume and talk to the actors about their dates. It will be difficult to coordinate the schedules, but it’s our job to figure out a way,” he said, adding, “We have no intention of compromising on the film. We will release the first part next year, though we don’t have clarity on the release date yet.”

