Aishwarya Rai says ‘God bless us’ as she shares rakhi with evil eye charm, Sunny Leone’s kids celebrate festival

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday shared a picture of a rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as she invoked the blessing of the Almighty. Sunny Leone too shared some cute family pictures from her celebrations.

Sharing a rakhi made with an evil eye charm, she simply wrote: “God bless us.” Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya both tested positive for the coronavirus a day after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in July. All four were admitted to Nanvati hospital. While Aishwarya and her daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 27, Amitabh returned home on Sunday. Abhishek is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan replies to woman who said she’s ‘totally lost respect’ for him: ‘My respectability is not going to be judged by you’

Two days after being discharged from hospital, she had taken to Instagram to thank fans. She had written: “Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab and me. Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted. God bless you, all my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all and all yours. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless, love you.”

Sunny, meanwhile, celebrated the bond between brothers and sisters by posting pictures of her kids celebrating the festival. Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!” The happy collection showed the kids casually dressed and at home as Nisha Kaur Weber takes turns to tie rakhi on Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber’s wrist. In one of the pictures, she also ties a thread on her dad, Daniel Weber’s wrist.

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more