Aishwarya Rai shares pics from family album on mother Vrinda's birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife reveals more about life with actor

Aishwarya Rai shares pics from family album on mother Vrinda’s birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reveals more about life with actor

Top entertainment news: On Sunday, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram her mother Vrinda on her birthday. In a new interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya spoke about her life with the actor.

Updated: May 24, 2020 10:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aishwarya Rai posted pictures on mother Vrinda’s birthday, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya reveals new details of life with the actor.

Aishwarya Rai wishes mom Vrinda, shares adorable pic with Aaradhya: ‘We love you our birthday girl, shine on’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sunday took to Instagram to wish her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday. She also posted two pictures, with one featuring daughter Aaradhya.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya told him not to write controversial autobiography, says he thought he was being ‘mahan’

Aaliya, who has filed for divorce from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has said, in a new interview, that she warned him against writing the book, in which he made startling personal revelations.

Kunal Kohli loses aunt to coronavirus: ‘Covid has been harsh to our family, won’t break our love and memories’

Director Kunal Kohli lost his aunt to the coronavirus after an eight-week struggle. He spoke about the sense of loss in a series of emotional tweets.

Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus: ‘There’s no fever, no cough or breathlessness’



Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on May 14 and is asymptomatic.



Priyanka Chopra shares glam monokini pic in ‘expectation vs reality’ post, cracks up her fans

PriyankaChopra took to Instagram to post pictures of her herself in two different avatars, drawing a hilarious comparison between expectation and reality.

