Aishwarya Rai shares pics with daughter Aaradhya on birthday: ‘Absolute love of my life’

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to thank fans for all the birthday wishes that came her way. She shared a fresh picture with daughter Aaradhya.

Sharing it, the actor wrote: “THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY THANK YOU forever and beyond And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS.” The picture showed Aaradhya, dressed in a pretty pink floral dress, standing next to her mother, who holds her tight. Kept behind Aaradhya was a big bunch of pink roses in different shades. Even her hairband had rose prints on it.

Scores of fans of Aishwarya wrote in to wish her on the occasion, calling her their ‘favourite actress’ to a ‘beauty’. Earlier, late on Sunday, her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan had wrote a tender birthday wish and said: “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.” A number of his industry friends wrote in the comments section to wish Aishwarya. Hrithik said: “Happy birthday Ash.” Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “Happy Birthday Vahini.” Anil Kapoor said: “Happy birthday to my friend.” Anupam Kher said: “Happy Birthday to Ash. Love and prayers always.”

Aishwarya has mostly maintained low profile ever since the beginning of coronavirus spread in the country. In July, however, she, Aaradhya, Abhishek and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan contracted the disease. While Abhishek and Amitabh were immediately shifted to hospital, the mother and the daughter were initially kept in home isolation. However, after a few days, the duo showed signs of breathlessness and had to be rushed to hospital.

Towards July end, at the time of their discharge, Abhishek had informed that while mother and daughter were going home, his father and he would remain at hospital. He had written: “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

On work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 2018’s Fanney Khan, which sank without a trace. She will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan, in which she has a prominent role.

