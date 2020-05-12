Aishwarya Rai transforms into a Greek goddess, celestial nymph in this photo shoot done 15 years ago, see pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai has been as successful a Bollywood star as she has been a showstopper. While her modelling work has significantly come down over the years, in her younger days, the work was pretty exhaustive. Some days ago, top designer Ashley Rebello shared a bunch of pictures of a young Aishwarya from a 15-year old calendar photo shoot. Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shot the pictures

Two of the three pictures feature Aishwarya in combination of white and gold while a third one sees her in an all-gold ensemble with a matching hoodie.

Sharing one of the pictures, Ashley had written: “The beauty at her early years, 15 years back with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . All 3 styled and designed by me.” This picture features Aishwarya as a Roman beauty as we see her posing in front of, what appears to be, a relief of Rome’s Pantheon.

The second picture features her in a golden space-age dress. Sharing it, Ashley wrote: “Major throw back Alert !!Relief work on cement with 6 different looks. A calendar shoot with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb very stylish and futuristic.”

Sharing the third picture is where Aishwarya is dressed as an Indian celestial beauty, an apsara, Ashley wrote: “This was a shoot that I did with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb many years ago. #ashleyreballo #aishwaryarai #photoshoot @atulkasbekar.” The relief here features, what appears to be, the sculpted walls of a temple.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, has been staying home with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and niece, Navya Naveli Nanda through the lockdown. Her Instagram posts have been rare but she did take to the photo-sharing platform to express her grief at the passing away of two stalwarts of Hindi films, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, in April this year. She also shared how they took part in the Janta curfew and other campaigns, called by PM Modi, through the lockdown put in place for coronavirus pandemic.

