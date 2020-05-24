Aishwarya Rai wishes mom Vrinda, shares adorable pic with Aaradhya: ‘We love you our birthday girl, shine on’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sunday took to Instagram to wish her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday. She also posted two pictures.

She wrote: “Our Darling Mommyyy- Doddaaa We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl Shine On.” While one is a solo picture of her mother, the second one is with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya routinely shares pictures of her parents. Sometime back, she had posted a picture with her mother and daughter Aaradhya posing in front of the garlanded image of her late father Krishnaraj Rai on the occasion of his death anniversary. “God Bless Always.”

With another picture where Aaradhya and she pose for a selfie with her dad’s portrait behind them, she had written: “Love you our daddyyy-ajjaaa forever and beyond Our Guardian Angel Alllllways.”

Aishwarya has been at her home in Mumbai with husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and other members of the Bachchan household. Only her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan is currently in Delhi, where she had to stay back, when the first lockdown was announced.

While Aishwarya’s posts through the two and half months of quarantine have not been as frequent as many other celebrities, she has posted content once in a while. At the tragic demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her Jazbaa co-star Irrfan Khan, she had written notes of condolences. She had written about Rishi Kapoor, “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever...”

Writing about Irrfan, she had written: “May your Soul Rest in Peace my dear friend Irrfan... like we said.. We Keep it Real... Always...God Bless.”

