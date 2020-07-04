Sections
Ajay Devgn announces film on 20 soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley clash, shares release date for Maidaan

Ajay Devgn has announced a new film on the Galwan Valley clash and also the release date of his film Maidaan.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ajay Devgn has shared a new poster and release date for Maidaan.

Actor and film producer Ajay Devgn has announced a film based on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley last month. The clash led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement news on Twitter. “IT’S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash... The film - not titled yet - will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film,” the tweet read.

 

Ajay also shared a new poster for his sports drama Maidaan. He also unveiled the film’s release date as Independence Day week, August 13, 2021. “2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021,” he wrote.The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.



Ajay is already looking forward to the release of his film Bhuj on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is also about the 1971 war and co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor remembers how Saroj Khan would scold her: ‘If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face’

 

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

Ajay had tweeted about the clash last month, writing, “Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat Folded handsRIP Brave Hearts My thoughts are with your families during this hour. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy.”

