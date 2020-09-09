Ajay Devgn, Bell Bottom co-star Lara Dutta wish Akshay Kumar on birthday: ‘It’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe’

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Scotland shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom, turns 53 on Wednesday. On the occasion, a host of Bollywood stars took to social media to wish him.

Sooryavanshi co-star Ajay Devgn wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with Akshay, “Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come @akshaykumar.”

Lara Dutta, who too is in Scotland and stars in Bell Bottom with Akshay, shared a new poster from the film and wrote: “BIRTHDAY SPECIAL!!! Introducing the suave retro look of @akshaykumar from #Bellbottom !”

Akshay’s Airlift co-star also wished the star. She said: “Happiest birthday to the man who works each day like it’s his first ever and savours it like it’s his last!! The audience and cinema halls await you!! Have your besssst year ahead @akshaykumar!! P.S. thanks for this invaluable life lesson...I await to apply this somewhere!! @miteshrajani”

Actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Kiara Advani also wished Akshay.

Here are Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Taapsee Pannu’s messages for Akshay Kumar.

Parineeti Chopra wished Akshay and wrote: “Happy bday to my FAVOURITE co-star and human being! You set new standards in humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. (Using this opportunity to share this epic throwback of us!! @akshaykumar.”

Actor Tisca Chopra wrote on Twitter: “Hope you have a crackling birthday @akshaykumar!! Your evolution as an actor, the solid work ethic & tremendous discipline sets the bar so very high .. Have your best year yet, can’t wait to see you on the big screen again.. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar”

TV actor Arjun Bijlani also took to Twitter and wrote: “Your harwork is inspirational @akshaykumar. Happy birthday sir.. god bless you .. Want to have fitness goals like you. One of my favourite actors.. and the masti you do is another level.. Red heartRed heart#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files complaint against Susan Walker for ‘professional misconduct’

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram stories and said: “Happy birthday Akshay Kumar, dher saara pyar” and shared a picture with him.

Few days back, some pictures from the shoot of Bell Bottom found their way to the internet. The pictures looked retro, in keeping with the 1980s in which era the spy thriller is reportedly set in.

Follow @htshowbiz for more