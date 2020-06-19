Ajay Devgn directs action sequence for Bhuj The Pride of India

Sections
Ajay Devgn donned the hat of action director when stunt director of Bhuj The Pride of India, Peter Hein, was unavailable.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ajay Devgn plays lead role in Bhuj The Pride of India.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who will play the lead role in Bhuj The Pride of India, has also directed an action sequence in the upcoming movie. Ajay reportedly took over as south stunt coordinator Petter Hein was unavailable just days before shootings were halted.

A Mid Day report quoted the film’s spokesperson as saying, “It is true that Ajay designed the action sequence for the movie.” A source also told the tabloid, “The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative. In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies. While Peter Hein has handled the remaining action scenes, he was not available in mid-March when these pieces were to be shot. Since producers Ginny Khanuja, Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak had booked the Powai studio and got the combination dates of the concerned actors,they requested Ajay to take charge. Anyone who has worked with the actor has noticed his expertise in mounting a high-octane fight scene, like father Veeru Devgan.”

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride Of India stars Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and was slated to release on August 14. Vijay was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

Apart from Bhuj, Ajay also has Amit Sharma’s Maidaan where he will essay the role of former football coach and manager of the Indian national team Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose guidance the Indian team reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He also has a special appearance in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious period drama Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.



