Ajay Devgn drops a message of hope amid crises: ‘We’ll rise, heal and conquer!’

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to post a message of hope, healing and conquering over difficult times. See his post here.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ajay Devgn’s new Instagram post spoke of hope and healing.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday dropped a message of hope as India faces several challenges - rising cases of coronavirus, tension with China and the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He believed that we, as a people, would prevail.

He wrote: “We’ll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe.” He also shared a picture of himself. Amid coronavirus crisis, Ajay has been staying home with wife Kajol and children - daughter Nysa and son Yug - and his mother.

 

Through the lockdown and later Unlock 1 period, Ajay has been fairly active on Instagram, sharing family and throwback pictures and videos. On Father’s Day on June 21, he posted an old black-and-white picture from the shoot of one of his older films at, what appears to be a wrestling or equivalent contact sport arena, with his late father and popular Bollywood stuntman Veeru Devgan. He wrote: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay.”

On May 27, on his father’s death anniversary, he had posted a picture with his father and had written: “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”

Sharing yet another black-and-white picture with Kajol, from one of their previous films, perhaps during their dating years, he wrote: “Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback @kajol.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s final post-mortem report submitted, ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ is cause of death, no foul play involved

Ajay posts pictures with his kids as well. Earlier this month, on the occasion of World Environment Day, he posted a picture with his son Yug from one of their vacations abroad and wrote: “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

On April 20, posting a picture with daughter Nysa on her birthday, he had written: “Happy Birthday dear daughter Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol.”

