Ajay Devgn feels he’s in lockdown ever since he married Kajol, Sharman Joshi-Asha Negi’s Baarish 2 fails to impress

Happy birthday Ira Khan: 20 photos from her family album with dad Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta and stepmom Kiran Rao

Even as scores of star kids aspire to follow in the footsteps of their parents and take the big screen by storm, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has no such desire. In fact, she is more inclined towards calling the shots behind the camera, and made her debut as a director with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea.

Baarish 2 review: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi’s drama is as torturous as Mumbai’s annual rain chaos

There is no easy way to say it: Baarish 2 -- from Ekta Kapoor’s stable of romance/family drama -- does not remind you of gentle pitter-patter of raindrops and nature re-energising itself. Instead, it puts you slam-dunk in the middle of a torrential Mumbai downpour where you struggle for your very life as you pick your way through manholes. Binge watching Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi-starrer Baarish 2 is not something I would advise, especially during the lockdown. The story of a couple breaking up over the flimsiest of reasons is stagnant and dated.

Ranveer Singh offers encouragement during lockdown, says ‘We’ll come out of this with more compassion’

Actor Ranveer Singh, in an Instagram live session, tried to lift the morale of his fans, during the coronavirus lockdown. He said that he is an optimistic person, and advised everyone to look on the brighter side of things.

Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Some interesting facts about the Arjun Reddy actor

The world knows Vijay Deverakonda as the actor who shot to fame after playing a self-destructive, alcoholic surgeon in his breakout film, Arjun Reddy. While there’s no denying that his popularity grew by leaps and bounds post Arjun Reddy, there’s still so much about him that a lot of people don’t know about. On the occasion of his 30th birthday, we take a look at some interesting and lesser known facts about the star.

Ajay Devgn won’t stop roasting Kajol: ‘Feels like it’s been 22 years since the lockdown began’

Actor Ajay Devgn loves roasting his wife and actor Kajol on social media and he has done it again. He has compared their 22 years of marriage to the lockdown. “Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback @itsKajolD,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday. The accompanying picture is from one of their films together.

