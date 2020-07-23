Ajay Devgn recalls Singham as film turns 9: ‘Movie that saluted the spirit of khakhi ki vardi, today’s frontline warriors’

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to post a video recalling his film Singham as it completed nine years. He dedicated it to the police force across the nation, adding how they were the frontline warriors in battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “#9YearsOfSingham- A movie that saluted the spirit & bravery of ‘Khakhi ki Vardi’; today’s frontline warriors.” He also asked fans to watch the film again, which is now available on Amazon Prime.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham was the first instalment of his ‘Cop Universe’ and a remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam, starring Tamil superstar Suriya. The film features Ajay in the lead role as Inspector of Police (SHO), Bajirao Singham and Prakash Raj as the antagonist.

The sequel to the action-thriller, Singham Returns was also released in 2014. Inspired from the flick, a spin-off, titled Simmba and starring Ranveer Singh as the titular officer, ACP Sangram Bhalerao, hit theatres in 2018. A second spin-off, Sooryavanshi is slated for release in 2020. It stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, with Ajay and Ranveer reprising their respective characters Singham and Simmba in a climactic sequence.

Ajay has been an admirer of Mumbai Police. In April, Ajay had made an appreciative tweet to the police force and had written: “#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice.”

In response. the Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police had replied with witty tweet, using a bunch of Ajay’s films. Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona,” the tweet read.

Also read: None of the Indian Matchmaking couples stayed together: From Aparna to Vyasar, Sima couldn’t find partners for any of them

Ajay routinely shares social media posts when his older films reach a landmark. Some time back, as his film with Kajol, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha completed 22 years, he had shared his memories attached to the movie by posting a video montage.

The video montage comprised of many stills and videos from the 1998 movie, which was directed by Anees Bazmee. It was a remake of The French Kiss starring Kevin Kline and Meg Ryan. Alongside the video, Ajay had also taken a moment to drop a love-note for his then co-star and now wife, Kajol. Tagging her, the 51-year-old actor had written: “22 years in real, and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.”

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more