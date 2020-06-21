Ajay Devgn remembers dad Veeru on Father’s Day: ‘Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us’

Actor Ajay Devgn remembered father Veeru Devgn on Father’s Day, saying those we love don’t go away but always walk beside us. Veteran action director Veeru Devgn died in 2019 due to age-related illness. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay,” the actor wrote.

Ajay has often called his father ‘his guru’. The veteran action director worked in over 80 films. The father-son duo collaborated in Ishq, Jaan, Divya Shakti, Haqeeqat, Dilwale, Jigar and Ajay’s debut Phool Aur Kaante. He also directed 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, which starred Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Monisha Koirala.

On Teacher’s Day in 2019, Ajay had shared a picture with his father and written, “My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons.”

In an interview, he had said the true Singham in life was his father. “The Singham in my life can only be my father,” Ajay said about the character that has become synonymous with him, “Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with Rs 4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director. From there, his growth from nowhere to become India’s topmost action director is remarkable.”

He spoke about the self-made man, “I have seen him getting so much respect that some of the biggest actors would touch his feet, wanting to work with him. By the time I was born, he had enough money. As a kid and being an action director’s son, I still had the same lifestyle I have today, including owning a Mercedes. He has 50 stitches in his head and has broken every bone in his body. So no one else can be my Singham.”