Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgn on death anniversary: ‘I can feel you beside me - quiet, caring, protective’. Watch

Ajay Devgn has shared a heartfelt post on the first death anniversary of his late father, stunt director Veeru Devgn. The Tanhaji actor shared a montage of his and his father’s black-and-white pictures along with an emotional message.

Sharing the montage on Instagram, he wrote, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.” The post was viewed nearly one lakh times within an hour.

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post with a hands joined in prayer emoji.

Veeru had worked on 80 films such as Lal Baadshah and Ishq. He also directed the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay and Manisha Koirala.

Talking about his father, Ajay had once said in an interview, “The Singham in my life can only be my father. Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with Rs 4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director. From there, his growth from nowhere to become India’s topmost action director is remarkable.

“I have seen him getting so much respect that some of the biggest actors would touch his feet, wanting to work with him. By the time I was born, he had enough money. As a kid and being an action director’s son, I still had the same lifestyle I have today, including owning a Mercedes. He has 50 stitches in his head and has broken every bone in his body. So no one else can be my Singham,” he added.

Also read: Girija Shankar on playing Dhritrashtra in Mahabharat at age of 28: ‘I trained myself to look straight, was asked to try lenses’

Ajay is currently living with his family including his daughter Nysa who flew home ahead of the lockdown. Last month, the actor shared coronavirus anthem Thehar Ja urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep their loved ones safe. The video also features his son Yug in a cameo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more