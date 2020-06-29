Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Will Coolie No 1 follow suit?

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Will Coolie No 1 follow suit?

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar in upcoming months, as per a new report.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb and The Big Bull are releasing on Disney + Hotstar.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara’s release on Disney+ Hotstar is to be followed by many more mainstream films on the OTT platform. Now Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will also be released on the streaming platform. It is being speculated that Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan may also release on the streaming platform.

The news comes ahead of a virtual press conference ‘Bollywood ki home delivery’ scheduled on Monday at 4:30 pm. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India will be part of the press meet.

While Akshay’s another big film Sooryavanshi is not expected to online at all, Laxmmi Bomb will be his first film to premiere online instead of movie theatres. Earlier, a Mid-Day report had quoted a souce as saying, “Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers are discussing the offer. There’s a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June.”

Ajay’s Bhuj: The Pride of India will also release on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk in prominent roles.



Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback is also among the many films that are lined up for direct-to-OTT release. Producer Mukesh Bhatt had told PTI on Sunday, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.” The film marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback to direction and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull will also be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. It is loosely based on the life Harshad Mehta. The film has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead.

Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz will also join the lot on the streaming platform.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘When are people going to invite me”: Benjamin Mendy eager to visit India
Jun 29, 2020 13:12 IST
Bhumi Pednekar to feed 550 families as tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 29, 2020 13:07 IST
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Jun 29, 2020 13:05 IST
Beyonce dedicates BET Humanitarian award to Black Lives Matter protesters
Jun 29, 2020 13:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.