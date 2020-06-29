Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Will Coolie No 1 follow suit?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara’s release on Disney+ Hotstar is to be followed by many more mainstream films on the OTT platform. Now Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will also be released on the streaming platform. It is being speculated that Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan may also release on the streaming platform.

The news comes ahead of a virtual press conference ‘Bollywood ki home delivery’ scheduled on Monday at 4:30 pm. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India will be part of the press meet.

While Akshay’s another big film Sooryavanshi is not expected to online at all, Laxmmi Bomb will be his first film to premiere online instead of movie theatres. Earlier, a Mid-Day report had quoted a souce as saying, “Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers are discussing the offer. There’s a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June.”

Ajay’s Bhuj: The Pride of India will also release on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk in prominent roles.

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback is also among the many films that are lined up for direct-to-OTT release. Producer Mukesh Bhatt had told PTI on Sunday, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.” The film marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback to direction and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull will also be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. It is loosely based on the life Harshad Mehta. The film has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead.

Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz will also join the lot on the streaming platform.

