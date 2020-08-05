Ajay Devgn wishes Kajol on birthday with an actually romantic, non-sassy post. See pic

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a romantic birthday post for his actor wife Kajol. We had to do a double check on his tweet as it is one of the rare posts in which he hasn’t teased Kajol or tried to be sassy with her.

“Happy returns of the day, forever & always Rose @itsKajolD,” he wrote in a tweet and attached a throwback picture of himself and Kajol from promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. Ajay’s fans also wished Kajol in the comments. “Just remember to take care of her please or I will steal her from you,” wrote one. “Love Birds Ajay sir and Kajol Mam,” read another comment.

Last year on her birthday, Ajay had shared a picture of Kajol napping on a vacation. “Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet,” he wrote in the caption.

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerjee also wished her with a collections of pictures. “Happy birthday my gorgeous beautiful soul... my sister! Thank you for teaching me how to love! Love you sooooo much! @kajol,” she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Ajay and Kajol’s movie Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha completed 22 years. To mark the milestone year, Ajay took to Twitter to share his memories attached to the movie by posting a video montage. It comprised of many stills, and videos from the 1998 release, which was directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie was a remake of The French Kiss starring Kevin Kline and Meg Ryan. It also starred Reema Lagoo.

Alongside the video, the Singham star also took a moment to drop a love-note for Kajol. Tagging Kajol, the 51-year-old actor wrote “22 years in real, and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha”.

They were seen together recently in Tanhaji, which performed well at the box office.

