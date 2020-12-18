AK vs AK: Anurag Kashyap invades Anil Kapoor’s home, says Anil has to do films like Race 3 just to maintain lavish lifestyle

Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor take potshots at each other’s careers in a new promotional video for their upcoming film, AK vs AK. The mockumentary features the actor and the filmmaker locking horns over the production of a film within the film.

The video, shared by Netflix India, features the two ‘invading’ each other’s homes. While Anurag takes digs at Anil’s wealth, acquired over the years thanks to films like Race 3, Anil jokes about the box office failure of Anurag’s movies.

Calling Anil a ‘prehistoric’ man with a ‘huge’ house, Anurag gives a tour of the actor’s bungalow. Showing viewers an indoor elevator, Anurag says, “Anil has to do films like Race 3 just to maintain his lavish lifestyle.” Anurag says that Anil is planning on adding another floor to the three-storey house, and adds, “To spare us from having to watch Race 4, only the BMC can save us.” Anurag then takes a tour of Anil’s bathroom, and flushes the toilet, joking, “There goes the money invested in Pagalpanti.”

Meanwhile, over at Anurag’s house, Anil enters the filmmaker’s vast screening room, and says that this is the only place where Anurag’s movies can be seen. “Our films are released in multiplexes and single screens, but Anurag’s films are only released on home theatres,” he says. Anil then checks out Anurag’s DVD collection, and takes digs at him for lifting his ideas from others’ films.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says he’s been getting calls about AK vs AK promotions, isn’t ‘bothered about Bollywood bullies, petty trolls’

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is slated for a December 24 release on Netflix. It marks Anurag’s fifth project with the streaming service. He has previously worked on Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and Choked. Anil produced the drama series Selection Day for the streamer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more