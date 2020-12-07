AK vs AK trailer: Anil Kapoor has to find kidnapped Sonam Kapoor in a clash of ego with ‘sasta Tarantino’ Anurag Kashyap

The first trailer for Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK is out and it promises a lot of chaos. The film pits filmmaker Anurag Kashyap against Anil Kapoor in a clash of egos.

The trailer begins with Anurag and Anil at a press event, who clash with each other over privilege and talent. Later, Anurag proposes the idea of a film, shot in real time. Anil will have to find his kidnapped daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, jumping through multiple hurdles in just 10 hours. He is not allowed to contact the police or taking anybody’s help to find her.

Watch the trailer here:

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor’s search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster. AK vs AK is Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, as themselves.

The film will arrive on Netflix on December 24.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Anil and Anurag had been caught up in a seemingly manufactured Twitter clash. Anil congratulated his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah and the team of Delhi Crime for their best drama series win at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Anurag took the opportunity to fire some shots at Anil, ridiculing how he never won an Oscar. The ‘fight’ then snowballed into more barbs, as each threw sharp attacks at the other.

