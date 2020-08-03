Akshay Kumar announces new film Raksha Bandhan, dedicates it to sister Alka: ‘Quickest I’ve signed a film in my career’

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar has announced his new film titled Raksha Bandhan, which will celebrate the ‘most special bond in the world’. The actor dedicated the film, that will be directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, to his sister Alka. The actor is also collaborating with Rai for Atrangi Rai, co-starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Akshay said that Raksha Bandhan was the ‘quickest’ he has ever said yes to a film. “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special,” he wrote. The film will be presented by Alka and Rai.

“Directed by @aanandlrai. Written by #HimanshuSharma. Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplOfficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms. Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn,” he added in another tweet.

In 2017, Alka revealed the ‘greatest gift’ that Akshay (whom she affectionately calls ‘Raju’), gave her. She said in a video, “Mummy-Daddy would insist that if I had to stay out late or attend a late night party then I’d have to ask Raju to accompany me. He would never go with me and always say, ‘You have to take care of your own safety.’ And I would be like, ‘Why?’” She added that she missed many parties because of this.

Alka talked about the void in their lives when their father passed away and how Akshay ‘quietly’ took over his responsibilities. However, he continued to maintain that she should be able to take care of herself.

It was only when Alka’s daughter Simar grew up and went to the US for higher studies that she realised the importance of what Akshay would say. “This has been the greatest gift my brother has given to me and my daughter - The strength to be self-sufficient. Thank you, Raju. I love you,” she said.

