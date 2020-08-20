Sections
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Bell Bottom in UK: ‘Lights, camera, mask on and action’

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Bell Bottom in UK: ‘Lights, camera, mask on and action’

Akshay Kumar and the Bell Bottom team have ended their quarantine period in the UK and are all set to resume work from today.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar is in the UK with the Bell Bottom team.

Akshay Kumar has announced that production has finally begun on his next movie, Bell Bottom. He shared a video on Instagram on Thursday to announce the same.

“Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck,” he captioned the post. The accompanying video showed him holding a clapboard in one hand and putting a mask on his face with the other.

 

The film’s team left for UK earlier this month and was in quarantine for 14 days. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor.



The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie. The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Recently, talking about getting back to work amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Vaani had said, “I, honestly, am just happy with work resuming after a long break. One will, of course, have to be extra cautious and keep all preventive measures in mind but it feels exciting to embark on a new journey!”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

It’s very disheartening to see such baseless rumours: Nitesh Tiwari
Aug 20, 2020 19:20 IST
Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, gets nod to run in double shift
Aug 20, 2020 19:16 IST
Indira Rasoi scheme launched in Rajasthan for affordable food to needy: All you need to know
Aug 20, 2020 19:15 IST
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Weather report: Will rain spoil final Test?
Aug 20, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.