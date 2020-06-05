Akshay Kumar calls Khiladi a ‘stepping stone’ in his career as Abbas-Mustan share throwback pic

Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan shared a throwback picture with Akshay Kumar on Friday, remembering their hit 1992 film, Khiladi. Akshay, too, got nostalgic on seeing the picture.

“Dear @akshaykumar Today it’s 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team specially @iamjohnylever bhai,” the official Twitter account of the directors tweeted. Akshay retweeted it saying, “How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi.”

The thriller also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha. It was the first in Akshay’s Khiladi series of movies.

Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. His next release will be Sooryavanshi, with Katrina Kaif. The film has been put on an indefinite hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the fourth instalment in his cop universe of films.

Akshay once again featured in Forbes’ 100 highest paid celebs list this year, with an estimated earning of $48.5 million. The actor featured on the list last year, too. Akshay was described by the magazine as “Bollywood’s top-earning star” and “one of India’s most philanthropic celebrities”. Akshay stood at rank 52.

Forbes further wrote: “A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.”

“I just wanted to earn around 1 crore rupees, that’s it. But I’m a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can’t I make 100 crores. To be honest there was no stopping me,” Akshay said about the feature.

