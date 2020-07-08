Akshay Kumar can’t help gushing over young fan’s love for Housefull 4’s Bala: ‘He’s got the lyrics bang on’

On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a video of a cute kid, who is totally in love with his character Bala from the film Housefull 4 and the film’s popular number Bala - Shaitan Ka Saala. The child is TV actor Ravi Dubey’s nephew.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote: “He’s got the lyrics bang on. Too cute.” Ravi had earlier tweeted the video and had written: “My tiny nephew is a biig fan of @akshaykumar sir Balaaaaaaaaaaa.” The video shows a young boy, no more than 2 years old, all excited to watch the song on his mobile phone. He keeps repeating ‘Bala’ as the song plays on.

Akshay’s Housefull 4 turned out to be a mega hit when it released, making well over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The Hindustan Times review had said: “Housefull 4 is quite the comic extravaganza that offers you a heavy dose of laughter this festive season if you can keep your expectations in check. Watch it if you are a fan of Housefull franchise and, of course, Akshay Kumar, who seems to be getting better with age.”

Akshay, who has been staying home since mid-March when the first coronavirus-related lockdown came into place, is finally getting back to work. Sharing a picture showing the star cast of his next film Bell Bottom, he wrote on Instagram: “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month.” Bell Bottom boasts of a big star cast - apart from Akshay, it will also feature Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is slated to be released on April 2, 2021. Bell Bottom is one of the first films to announce resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country.

(With PTI inputs)

