Akshay Kumar cradles daughter Nitara in his arms in combo Father’s Day and Yoga Day post

Akshay Kumar has shared a new post on social media to celebrate Father’s Day and International Yoga Day.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara.

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a picture with his daughter Nitara to mark Father’s Day. In the picture, Akshay is seen cradling her in his arms after a tiring day at the beach.

“I’m sure watching your child fall asleep in your arms gives you as much peace as practicing yoga :) Wishing all the amazing fathers, Happy #FathersDay and Happy #InternationalYogaDay everyone!,” he captioned his post. Akshay’s fans liked seeing this picture of the father-daughter duo. “Safest place for daughter: her father’s arm Red heart,” wrote one. “Fall asleep or she is all drenched like you & you got her wrapped in towel to dry up? Anyway that was really a cute scene,” asked another.

 

Earlier on Saturday, Akshay’s wife, writer Twinkle Khanna had also shared a Father’s Day post for her late dad, superstar Rajesh Khanna. “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me,” she wrote in a special write up for Tweak India.



Other Bollywood stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and others also shared Father’s Day post on social media. Shahid shared a picture with his father Pankaj Kapur and Alia dedicated her post to her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt.

Also read: International Yoga Day 2020: Taapsee Pannu suggests meditating during solar eclipse, Malaika Arora says yoga helped in ‘toughest moments’

Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It re-released in Dubai on June 11. In Good Newwz, Akshay and Kareena and Diljit and Kiara Advani are shown as couples who are trying to conceive a baby through IVF.

Akshay’s upcoming films include Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and was scheduled to release in March but the released has been indefinitely pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

