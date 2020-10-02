Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar finishes Bell Bottom shoot, says ‘mission accomplished’ as he heads back home

Akshay Kumar finishes Bell Bottom shoot, says ‘mission accomplished’ as he heads back home

Akshay Kumar and the team of Bell Bottom are returning to Mumbai after finishing the shoot. He shared a picture with Vaani Kapoor outside a private jet and said ‘mission accomplished’.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor shot for Bell Bottom in Scotland.

Akshay Kumar is all set to return home after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming espionage thriller, Bell Bottom. He took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Vaani Kapoor posing outside a chartered jet and wrote that it was a ‘long but fruitful schedule’.

“Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic ! Now it’s time to head back #JetSetGo,” he captioned the photo.

 

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is the first film in the world to pull off a start-to-finish schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic. Crediting his team, Akshay had earlier said, “The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again.”



Also read | Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Akshay and the team of Bell Bottom flew to Scotland in August to shoot for the film. He made an exception and broke his rule of working only eight hours a day, to make up for the time lost in the initial 14 days of quarantine. He pulled a double shift and also made suggestions to fast-track the process of shooting and save the producers’ money.

Bell Bottom, inspired by true events, will see Akshay playing a RAW agent who rescues more than 200 hostages in a hijack situation. The film, set in the 1980s, is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s next, Laxmmi Bomb, will be out on November 9. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. It will simultaneously release in theatres in select overseas markets - Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Another film of Akshay’s, Sooryavanshi, was set to release in the coming days. Though it was scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali 2020, it has now been delayed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
Oct 02, 2020 19:10 IST
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
Oct 02, 2020 18:59 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
Oct 02, 2020 19:14 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Fans decode it is Pavitra Punia in new promo clip
Oct 02, 2020 19:09 IST
Priyanka Chopra unveils cover page of her memoir Unfinished
Oct 02, 2020 19:07 IST
Taapsee Pannu is a strident voice in turbulent times, says Anupama Chopra
Oct 02, 2020 19:07 IST
Man plays ghatam, video gets nearly 17 million views
Oct 02, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.