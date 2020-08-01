Akshay Kumar gifts 1200 smart wristbands to Mumbai Police

Sections
Actor Akshay Kumar, in yet another instance of being a good Samaritan, gifted 1200 smart wristbands to Mumbai Police, which will help them in being alert about symptoms of Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:53 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar had earlier also gifted such smart bands to the Mumbai police.

Actor Akshay Kumar has always been at the forefront when it comes to helping people in need. And when it is about the very people who put themselves at risk just to protect citizens of the country, Kumar doesn’t mind going that extra mile to support them.

In the latest instance, the actor has gifted 1200 smart wristbands, to enable early detection of Covid-19 symptoms, to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh.We got our hands on an exclusive picture of the moment where Kumar is seen with Singh, along with Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

A source tells us, “Kumar has always been very passionate towards the cause of front line workers, especially the policemen, who are risking their lives working in the current Covid-19 pandemic round the clock. The actor thought his small gesture will help them take better care of their own health, while carrying out their duties.”

These bands will help policemen, once they wear it, by monitoring their body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure, and alerting them if they get fever. It also has an in-built pulse meter and oximeter, so, if at any point the police person is feeling unwell, it would notify. Then, without infecting others, he/she can be quarantined.



Earlier in May this year, Kumar had gifted 1000 such wristbands to Mumbai Police and 500 to Nashik Police to track symptoms of the virus among front line workers who are above 45 years of age.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor would soon start for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, in UK along with actors Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others.

