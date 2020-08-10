Sections
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar grants wish of fan who's been writing to him for 2 decades: 'Hope this makes you smile'

Akshay Kumar grants wish of fan who’s been writing to him for 2 decades: ‘Hope this makes you smile’

Actor Akshay Kumar responded to a fan who has been writing to him for two decades. Check out their exchange.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar spotted at Juhu. (PTI)

Actor Akshay Kumar has responded to a fan who claims that he has been writing to the star for 20 years. The actor, in a tweet, wished the fan a happy birthday.

“Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true. I hope this makes you smile Love and prayers always.” The fan in their tweet had written, “Dear @akshaykumar sir.. it has been long.. almost 20 years .. it all started from writing letters to your home address and now am on tweetr only bcoz of you. .. Hope you understand my unconditional love for you and wish me today .. PLZ make me smile. It’s my Happy Birthday..”

 

Akshay recently jetted off to Scotland to commence filming his upcoming project, Bell Bottom, a period spy film that also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. He is among the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting post the coronavirus lockdown. Actor Aamir Khan was also recently spotted in Turkey, where he will recommence work on Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Forrest Gump.



During the lockdown, Akshay regularly appeared in PSAs raising awareness about the virus. He also donated handsomely to various causes, and appeared in a government-produced advertisement about embracing the new normal, which was shot during the lockdown.

Also read: Akshay Kumar leaves for UK with family to shoot for upcoming film Bell Bottom. See pics

The actor’s big-budget action film, Sooryavanshi, was supposed to release months ago, but stands delayed until later this year. His other film, Laxxmi Bomb, was recently announced as a part of streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming slate.

